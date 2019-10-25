“Manchester United” for the first time in 263 days claimed an away win (video)
Anthony Martial scores from the penalty spot
In the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League “Manchester United” played in Belgrade against Partizan.
Thanks to the only goal scored by Anthony Martial in the 43rd minute with a penalty, the guests had a minimal win 1:0, and continued to lead the group L scored 7 points.
In addition, the victory in the capital of Serbia was the first for the red devils since March 6 of this year, gained outside the walls of old Trafford.
We will remind, then in the return match of 1/8 final of League of Champions wards of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer beat in Paris PSG 3:1, which ensured they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.
After this success, the team waited for the series in all tournaments of 12 matches without a win (5 draws and 7 defeats).
Next Sunday Manchester United can confirm the emerging trend of away wins in the 10-th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United is waiting for the departure to Norwich.
A brief overview of the match, “Partizan” – “Manchester United” – official site UEFA.