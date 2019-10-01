“Manchester United” gave him his worst start in the English Premier League (video)
OLE Gunnar Solskjaer
In the final match of the 7th round of the English Premier League agreed “Manchester United” and “Arsenal”.
The dull fight was to become the Manchester weather – torrential rain at old Trafford, combined with a demonstrated command “play” has led many fans to regret the lost night time.
Draw 1:1 it is unlikely someone from rivals inspired – by Scott Lactomania goal scored in the last minute of the first half, the visitors responded with a goal Pierre-Emerick of Forward, back Gabonese goal in the 59th minute.
After the match, Manchester United scored 9 points in the standings is located on the 10th place.
Thus, the “red devils” gave himself for the worst start in the entire existence of the Premier League.
In addition, the team of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer repeated the record from 30 years ago – then, in season 1989/90 the team Alex Ferguson also scored 9 points in the first 7 rounds of the championship and eventually finished in 13th place.