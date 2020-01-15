“Manchester United” has canceled a training camp due to security reasons
Representatives of the “Manchester United” has decided to abandon the pre-planned gathering in Qatar, which was held in February.
“There is the thing that excites me more than football. We planned to go to the middle East, but now it just will not. Players will get a few days off and we’ll stay in Europe”, – quotes the chief coach of Manchester United OLE Gunnar Solskjaer The Guardian.
Note that the red devils have scheduled a “window” in the period from 1 to 17 February, during which a team of Solskjaer had planned to go to Qatar, but refused from this idea.
The situation in the middle East worsened after the conflict between Iran and the United States. Americans missile strike on Baghdad killed an Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, to which Iran responded with a blow to the US military base in Iraq.
After the escalation of the conflict in Tehran was hit by a Ukrainian aircraft MAU, who flew to Kiev. Iran acknowledged that the plane was shot down MAU by mistake.