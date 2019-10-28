“Manchester United” has established a record of performance in the English Premier League (video)
Manchester United
In the final match of the 10th round of the English Premier League “Manchester United” in the away victory over Norwich city FC (3:1).
Thus, interrupted a disappointing 273-day series of “red devils” no away wins in the Premier League.
Recall the last time Manchester United won on the road on February 27, when the same score was played in London, “crystal Palace”.
In addition, in the match against “Norwich” United have established a record of performance submarines, the first of the clubs reached 2000 heads.
The author of the jubilee goal was the midfielder Scott Micromini, has opened an account with Norwich.
Cattle Micromini
Let us add that the first goal “Manchester United” in the Premier League was scored by mark Hughes in August 1992. 500-th – Andy Cole in February 1999. 1000-th – Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2005. 1500-St – Dimitar Berbatov in December 2011.