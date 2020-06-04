“Manchester United” has identified the first goal of the investment is 140 million loan
Calida Coulibaly
“Manchester United” made the first concrete proposal “Napoli” on the purchase of a Central defender Khalid Coulibaly, reports Football Italia.
However, 80 million Euro, suggested the red devils 28-year-old Senegalese, not impressed with the leadership of the Azzurri. Neapolitans appreciate Calida 20 million more.
The President of the Neapolitans Aurelio De Laurentiis mainstream chose biznesowy model of management of the club, which in the nearest transfer window, Napoli will try to sell of Arkadiusz Milik, Allan, Coulibaly and Fawzi Ghulam, and to help out with this campaign, about 200 million euros.
However, time for adjustment, in conditions of financial instability, De Laurentiis chose not quite right.
In turn, the club from old Trafford at the end of last week took a loan of 140 million pounds.
According to preliminary information, the red devils can use these tools for a successful summer transfer campaign.
Transfer Coulibaly goal of “Manunited” and “Napoli” can be the same.