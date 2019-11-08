“Manchester United” has set a record unbeaten streak of the Europa League
November 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Before the “Manchester United” at home on “old Trafford” has won a convincing victory over Serbian Partizan (3:0) in the fourth round of the group round of the Europa League.
Thus, mankunianskih unbeaten club in the second for the prestige club for the Euro increased to 15 matches (11 wins and 4 draws), which is a record of the Europa League, according to Orta.
Note that the victory over the “Partizan” secured “the red devils” early exit in the playoffs of the tournament.