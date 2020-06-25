“Manchester United” has set an amazing record of the English Premier League (video)
Unstoppable Anthony Martial
Within the 31st round of the English Premier League at old Trafford “Manchester United” have not met resistance from their team-mates from Sheffield, scoring gates “blades” three unanswered goals – 3:0.
And the hat-trick scored Anthony Marcial.
It is worth noting that the 24-year-old Frenchman became the first since Alex Ferguson, who scored for Manchester United with a hat-trick within the Premier League.
And it is quite an amazing thing was happening after 6 minutes after the historic for the Martial events.
On 80 minutes, Manchester United coach OLE Gunnar Solskjaer produced Penta-substitution, bringing on the field at the same time 5 new players.
For the entire 30-year history of the Premier League is nothing like viewers have not seen.
Note that this procedure took fifteen minutes of playing time.