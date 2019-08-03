“Manchester United” has signed the most expensive defender in the world – media
Harry Maguire
“Manchester United” have completed the transfer of defender of “Lester” and England’s Harry Maguire for 85 million pounds, reports The Telegraph.
Thus, the 26-year-old pupil of the club “Brunsmeer athletic” became the most expensive defender in the world, breaking the record Virgil van Dyck, last year, who transferred from Southampton FC to Liverpool for 75 million pounds.
It should be added that official confirmation of the transfer by the club, “old Trafford” yet.
In all competitions last season McGuire played for Leicester in 32 matches and scored 3 goals.
For the national team, Harry played in his professional career of 20 matches and scored once.
Maguire will be the third year novice Manchester United after signing of defender Aaron one Besaki of the “crystal Palace” (50 million pounds) and winger Daniel James from Swansea (15 million).
We will remind, in the first round of the English Premier League, August 11 wards OLE Gunnar Solskjaer will meet on the home field “Chelsea”.