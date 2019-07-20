“Manchester United” – inter: where to watch match of the International Champions Cup

July 20, 2019

On the battlefields of Europe, North America and Asia continues international Champions Cup — a prestigious tournament involving leading clubs from top five European leagues.

On the field of the Central stadium in Singapore will be English “Manchester United” and “inter”. Five years ago, the teams met each other through the debut of the tournament, and then the red devils were the stronger team, successfully performing a series of penalties. But officials titled teams crossed paths in 2009 in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League — I passed the “MU” due to the minimal home victory — 1:0 (in Milan, the teams played out a goalless draw).

Three more matches will be held in the United States. Portuguese Benfica will meet with one of the most renowned clubs in Mexico “Guadalajara” (“Levi’s stadium”, Santa Clara), the London “Arsenal” will play with Italian “Fiorentina” (“Bank of America stadium”, Charlotte), and real Madrid will compete with the Munich “Bavaria” (“NRG stadium”, Houston).

Recall that the tournament was already played two matches. “Fiorentina” beat “Guadalajara” (2:1), and “Arsenal” was stronger “Bavaria” (2:1).

The international Champions Cup

July 20 (Saturday)

“Manchester United” — “inter” 14:30 “Match TV”

“Benfica” — “Guadalajara” 23:00 “Match TV”

July 21 (Sunday)

Arsenal — Fiorentina 01:00 “Match TV”

“Bavaria” — “real” 03:00 “Match TV”

