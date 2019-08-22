“Manchester United” is willing to pay a player the 36 million pounds that he left the club – media
August 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Alexis Sanchez not discouraged
“Manchester United” is willing to pay 36 million pounds (43.6 million USD). his player Alexis Sanchez that he gave approval for his transfer to inter Milan, reports the Daily Mail.
The members of both clubs spent the next negotiations on the transfer of the Chilean player.
However, the stumbling block is the astronomical salary of Alexis. Nerazzurri are willing to pay Sanchez only 150 thousand pounds a week, which is 350 thousand less than the current salary of the Chilean.
MJ ready to go for a one-time payment of 36 million pounds, which corresponds to the difference in fees for the remaining 2 years of contract Sanchez, clarifies the issue.