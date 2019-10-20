“Manchester United” – “Liverpool”: online video goals of the match of the championship England
Sunday, October 20, at the Manchester stadium “old Trafford” will pass the Central match of the English Premier League, in which “Manchester United” will take Liverpool.
After eight rounds, Liverpool have a perfect record, ahead of Manchester city, who played one match more, five points. All right of “red” and attack (20 goals, averaging 2.5 goals per game) and defense (6 goals conceded) and all the best at the moment in the Premier League.
But from the “Manchester United” fans expect more clearly. The red devils are in the standings, low in 14th place with only 9 points and are just one point from the relegation zone. Poor performance of the team often lead to calls from the fans to the resignation of Norwegian OLE Gunnar sulsher.
Live on the territory of Ukraine the match will be shown on the Setanta Sports channel Ukraine (beginning at 18:30 Kyiv time).
For goals superduel online you will be able to follow the news.
