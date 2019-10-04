“Manchester United” made a club European record
OLE Gunnar Solskjaer
Yesterday in the Hague was the match of the second round of the Europa League, in which local AZ “AZ” and “Manchester United” has painted a rather dull 0-0 draw.
The lack of thought and creativity wards of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed another unpleasant fact – the MU players did not cause any impact to the target, which is a club record in European competition.
In addition, the “red devils” can’t win for 10 games. The last time the “Manunited” won away from home as much as 6 Mar in the memorable second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League in Paris against the “Paris Saint-Germain” (3:1).
We add that the club’s achievement at the lack of victories on the road is held since 1989 and is 11 fights.
Next Sunday “Manchester United” plays Newcastle in the match of English Premier League.
In the confrontation with the “magpies” record from 30 years ago or will be repeated, or wards of Solskjaer will be able to interrupt an unpleasant series.
As for Europa League, at the end of the meeting in the Netherlands, United shares the lead in group L vs. Partizan Belgrade – both teams now have 4 points, 2 points scored AZ “AZ” and closes a Quartet “Astana”, losing both games.