“Manchester United” not allowed “Liverpool” repeat records “my Teams” and “Chelsea” in the Premier League (video)
Jurgen Klopp
Yesterday in the framework of the 9th round of the English Premier League at old Trafford was one of the most important football rivalries in British and world club football – the North West Derby – a match between “Manchester United” and “Liverpool”.
The game ended in a draw 1:1.
Thus, interrupted a victorious series of wards Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League, which last season consisted of 17 games, 8 of which were in season 2019/20.
Thus, the record Manchester city and Chelsea in the Premier League wins in a row and the number of consecutive wins from the start of the season, respectively, remained unsurpassed.
Recall that “citizens” under the leadership of Josep Guardiola last season we lost points in the championship of England from the 3rd to the 20th tours.
But wards Jose Mourinho in 2005 he won 9 straight victories at the start of the season.