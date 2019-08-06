“Manchester United” officially confirmed the transfer of the most expensive defender in the world
Harry Maguire and OLE Gunnar Solskjaer
“Manchester United” announced the transition defender “Leicester city” Harry Maguire, reports the club’s official website.
The transfer price amounted to 80 million pounds.
Agreement with the 26-year-old player in England for 6 years with possibility of extension for another year.
In Leicester Meguiar passed in 2017, the year of “Halla” for 12.7 million pounds.
Note Maguire’s transfer to Manchester United broke the 5 million pounds record Virgil van Dyck, last year, who transferred from Southampton FC to Liverpool.
Thus, Harry became the most expensive defender in football history.
