“Manchester United” officially confirmed the transfer of the most expensive defender in the world

| August 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
"Манчестер Юнайтед" официально подтвердил трансфер самого дорогого защитника мира

Harry Maguire and OLE Gunnar Solskjaer

“Manchester United” announced the transition defender “Leicester city” Harry Maguire, reports the club’s official website.

The transfer price amounted to 80 million pounds.

Agreement with the 26-year-old player in England for 6 years with possibility of extension for another year.

In Leicester Meguiar passed in 2017, the year of “Halla” for 12.7 million pounds.

Note Maguire’s transfer to Manchester United broke the 5 million pounds record Virgil van Dyck, last year, who transferred from Southampton FC to Liverpool.

Thus, Harry became the most expensive defender in football history.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.