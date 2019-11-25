“Manchester United set a club record in the Premier League
In the framework of the 13th round of the English Premier League “Manchester United” played away with a team from “Sheffield”.
Enchanting the game ended a high-scoring draw 3:3.
Moreover, during the match, the red devils lost 0:2, but with a 72-to 80-th minute managed to three times to different 3:2.
However, the goal of the player of the hosts in injury time allowed them OLE Gunnar Solskjaer to win his second consecutive victory in the Premier League.
This meeting was the 12th guest in a row in the Premier League, when Manchester United consistently skips, which is their club record for all time appearances in the Premier League.
This is the worst away series with Manchester United of the 1985-86 season, when United in the championship have conceded in 15 away matches in a row.