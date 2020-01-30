“Manchester United” – the first 15 years of the club twice during the season, beat away “Manchester city” (video)
In the second semifinal match of the Cup of English League “Manchester city” “Manchester city” took his countrymen from Manchester United and lost 0:1, the only goal was scored by the Serbian legionary guests Nemanja MATIC.
However, given won the first match at old Trafford (3:1), that the team of Josep Guardiola reached the final of the tournament, where will meet with “Aston Villa”.
Note “Teams” for the third consecutive year goes to the League Cup final, thus repeating the achievement “Nottingham forest” (1978080). The record belongs to Liverpool, four times played in the final of the Cup Carabao (1981-84).
It should be added also that “Manunited” the first in the last 15 years the club, who twice during the season beat the bulls at their own game – the first time the red devils beat MS in the first round of the current season of the English Premier League (2:1).