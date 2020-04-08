“Manchester United” the first of the clubs in the Premier League has issued transfer in terms of coronavirus
April 8, 2020
Radek Vitek
“Manchester United” has signed young goalkeeper Czech “Sigma” of Radek Vitek, the official website of the club from Olomouc.
Girl scouts of the English club was impressed by the play of 16-year-old goalkeeper and the club have issued him a transfer.
“This guy did a great job. I am very glad that Sigma has been able to send your player in a top club.
If Radek will manifest themselves in the first team “Manchester United” in the future or go to another club, the “Sigma” will receive a financial benefit”, – quotes the athletic Director of “Sigma” Ladislav Minar’s press service.