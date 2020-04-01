“Manchester United” wants to offer Juventus a costly exchange of players
“Manchester United” is considering the possibility of exchange of players with Juventus, reports the Daily Star.
Red devils hope to strengthen their Central defence and are interested in signing 20-year-old player of the national team of Holland Matteis de Ligt, who moved to Italy from Ajax, but has experienced difficulties in adapting to Serie A.
Manchester United wants to offer the “Old Signora” exchange de Ligt on the Field midfielder Pogba, who has previously played for Juventus and would love to go back there. Juventus also interested in his return.
In turn, the “United” wants to return the 90 million pounds that they spent on re-signing Pogba in 2016, but is ready to consider the deal as a “player plus” with the participation of de Ligt.
Note that de Light the same agent that Pogba – odious Mino Rayol.
