“Manchester United” was two points away from the relegation zone in the English Premier League
OLE Gunnar Solskjaer
In the final match of the 8th round of the English Premier League “Manchester United” met in Newcastle with the same club and suffered another defeat 0:1.
The match at “St. James Park” showed that the “red devils” have not yet reached the bottom of his fall, and that the crisis club from old Trafford continues.
Manchester United showed another dull game.
After the defeat in the English capital’s mining area wards of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring just 9 points, appeared on 12-m a place in standings of the Premier League, only two points away from the relegation zone.
In the next round of “Manunited” in the home match will meet the undisputed leader of the current championship – “Liverpool” which managed to break away from nearest rival – Manchester city are already 8 points.