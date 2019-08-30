“Manchester United” will pay a player 300 thousand pounds a week to play for inter – media
The Saga with the transfer of the forward of “Manchester United” Alexis Sanchez is complete, at least for this season.
Chilean on loan moved to “inter”, the official Twitter of the Milan club. The stumbling block in the negotiations of the two clubs was exorbitant, as for Italian standards, the salary of Alexis, reaching with all sorts of bonuses the 500 pounds in a week.
In the end, according to sources, the red devils took over a large part of the salary of Sanchez – 300 thousand pounds.
Last season, the 30-year-old Sanchez has played 27 matches for “Manunited”, scored only two goals and 3 assists.
We would add that the Chilean at inter was reunited with his former partner for Manchester United – Belgian Romelu Lukaku, for whom the Nerazzurri have paid about 80 million euros.
In the first match of the new season, “inter” beat the house “Lecce” (4:0). Following the match, the team of Antonio Conte will hold on 1 September on the road against Cagliari.