“Manchester United” won against Chelsea thanks to two goals cancelled VAR opponent (video)
In the framework of the 26th round of the English Premier League at Stamford bridge “Chelsea” accepted “Manchester United” and lost 0:2.
Each of the goals were scored by Anthony Marcial and Harry Maguire.
The fiery match was marked by two cancelled goals from Chelsea – in both cases, the VAR took the side of the hotel.
After the defeat of Chelsea after the UEFA decision to disqualify FC Manchester city, incredibly twirled intrigue in the fight for the Champions League zone.
Coming fourth in the standings, Chelsea is ahead, occupying the 9th place Everton by only 5 points.
And between them is located Tottenham, “Sheffield United” “Manchester United” and “Wolverhampton”.
Have not lost chances to jump into this situation and Arsenal.
The fight will be tense.