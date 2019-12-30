Mandarin import from Turkey and Egypt increased by 10%
The main suppliers of tangerines to Ukraine in January to October 2019 were Turkey and Egypt. These two countries have provided 68% of total imports.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya”.
The Ukrainian club of agrarian business posted on his Facebook page statistics for 10 months of 2019.
According to statistics, Ukraine has increased import of tangerines by 10% or 6 600 tons to 73 400 tonnes compared to the same period of 2018.
The main suppliers of oranges in January — October was Turkey, which exported to Ukraine 36 000 tons (49% of total imports) and Egypt — 14,3 thousand tons (19%). Also received the party of tangerines from Spain — 5.3 thousand tons (7%), Pakistan — 4,2 thousand tons (6%) and Italy — 3.2 thousand tons (4%).
It is noted that over the past five years, from 2014 to 2018, imports of tangerines to Ukraine grew by 4%, or 6.5 million Tons to 164.6 thousand Tons.
Now the average price of tangerines in the core networks of supermarkets is 25,95 UAH / kg.