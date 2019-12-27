Mandatory composting and places for changing diapers: 7 changes in the laws of different States
In 2020 will come into force in many established laws, from mandatory composting to registries of ill-treatment of children and access to diaper change. One state even started banning specify the date of expiration of gift certificates. About it writes USA Today.
Vermont introduces mandatory composting
According to the state Department of environmental protection of the state, on July 1, 2020 for landfills in Vermont should not be food. The residents will have four options for processing food waste and such items as peel, egg shells, seeds, pits, coffee grounds and oil.
Vermonter can use a household container for compost, buy solar digester Green Cone to grind the waste, to feed waste to pigs or leave them to professionals for composting. The universal recycling law will require carriers to provide services for the collection of food waste to private customers and multi-family residential complexes.
Restaurants, supermarkets and cafes must also comply with the law, which is the first law of its kind. The state hopes to achieve a 60% recycling rate due to mandatory composting.
Arkansas has banned state-funded human cloning
Citing the need to respect human life, Arkansas will not authorize the financing from the state budget of human cloning or “embryo research” which States define as medical treatments that kill or injure developing people. Also, the state prohibits at the expense of budget funds stem cell research using embryos up to the age of 8 weeks.
Under the law in force from January 1, any one institution may not engage in human cloning for research.
Washington prohibits to restrict the validity of the gift card
Businesses in Washington state will be allowed to specify date of expiry of gift cards from 1 July.
However, if a gift card is part of the rewards program or loyalty, its validity may expire. The law also does not apply to gift certificates provided by charities as donations.
Illinois requires space for changing diapers in many toilets
In restaurants, shops and other buildings with public toilets in Illinois must be at least one station for changing diapers. Building owners must also post a sign near the entrances to the toilet to show that inside is a place for changing diapers. Exceptions to the law include bars and Nightclubs that do not allow minors, as well as cases where the addition of such space is not feasible or would impede people with disabilities to move around in the toilet.
California already has a law similar to the law of the state of Illinois.
Nevada prohibits to refuse insurance at an earlier or pre-existing disease
At the beginning of the new year, Nevada will join the dozen other States that don’t allow insurers to refuse insurance to patients because of already existing diseases.
The Federal affordable care act, the service currently protects people with pre-existing diseases from this and a higher cost for insurance coverage.
Georgia tightens requirements for the registry of ill-treatment of children
In Georgia will create more stringent requirements for registration in the state register of cruel treatment with children, increasing the age from 13 to 18 years. Previously, the state EBT offenders who were minors, and did not remove them until they turned 18, and they could prove that they were rehabilitated or passed more year from the date of registration of the act giving rise to the case.
Since 1 January, the law also updates the process to remove a name from the registry. If the judge declines to remove the offender from the register after a hearing, the offender may request it only three years later.
The state created a registry that the public can not see in 2016. Each year the state receives about 140,000 reports of ill-treatment of children, according to the Service for families and children of Georgia.
New Jersey outlawed the reference salary
Employers can check out candidates on the basis of their history of wages in accordance with new Jersey law, which will take effect from 1 January. The law also does not allow the hiring managers to demand that the history of the wages of the applicant are in conformity with minimum or maximum criteria.
More than 15 other States, including California, Hawaii and Maine, have similar prohibitions on check the history of wages.