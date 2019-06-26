Mandatory vitamin for women’s health after menopause
Normalization of pressure, sugar levels and reducing the risk of obesity — benefits of the trace mineral.
A recent study has shown that the female hormone estrogen and vitamin D perform a role in bone health. Scientists from China have shown that vitamin D also strengthens women’s health after menopause. In particular, the trace element can prevent metabolic syndrome.
The metabolism of a number of substances called metabolic syndrome. It is a complex of factors such as excess weight, high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels. Advanced forms of the syndrome, lead to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Researchers from southern China found a link between vitamin levels, estrogen and the risk of developing metabolic syndrome.
For the experiment we gathered data on 616 Chinese women aged from 49 to 86 years old. None of the volunteers before the study were not taking vitamin D or estrogen as additives, leaving the level of substances in a natural way.
Women have measured levels of the sex hormone estradiol, and vitamin D. Thus, patients with high levels of vitamin female hormones produced active, and their level was higher. At the same time, women with vitamin D deficiency, faced with a deficit of hormones.
Comparison with symptoms of metabolic syndrome proved the connection of the disease with the level of vitamins and hormones. So, volunteers with low levels of hormones is often manifested typical symptoms are: high blood pressure, overweight and high concentration of glucose in the blood. The study authors emphasize that women’s health needs the vitamin D level of 30 nanograms per milliliter. For this should eat foods rich in trace mineral — eggs, beef liver, fish.