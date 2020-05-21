Manet and Firmino appeared in a new way: Liverpool had their first training session after quarantine (photo)
The clubs of the English Premier League has resumed training at their camps. One of the first “reactivation” after the quarantine had taken the leader of the current season and the current holder of the Champions League – Liverpool.
The players in the full squad arrived in Melwood and spent the first closed session.
Despite the fact that it passed with restrictions (the players worked in small groups, observing the distance), and they were happy meeting.
This has not been without surprises. Some of the players decided to change its image after the quarantine, especially the “re -” engaged in Sadio mane and Roberto Firmino.