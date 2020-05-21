Manet and Firmino appeared in a new way: Liverpool had their first training session after quarantine (photo)

Мане и Фирмино предстали в новом образе: "Ливерпуль" провел первую тренировку после карантина (фото)

Jurgen Klopp

The clubs of the English Premier League has resumed training at their camps. One of the first “reactivation” after the quarantine had taken the leader of the current season and the current holder of the Champions League – Liverpool.

The players in the full squad arrived in Melwood and spent the first closed session.

Мане и Фирмино предстали в новом образе: "Ливерпуль" провел первую тренировку после карантина (фото)

“Spies”
Despite the fact that it passed with restrictions (the players worked in small groups, observing the distance), and they were happy meeting.

Мане и Фирмино предстали в новом образе: "Ливерпуль" провел первую тренировку после карантина (фото)

Andrew Robertson

Мане и Фирмино предстали в новом образе: "Ливерпуль" провел первую тренировку после карантина (фото)

Mohamed Salah

This has not been without surprises. Some of the players decided to change its image after the quarantine, especially the “re -” engaged in Sadio mane and Roberto Firmino.

Мане и Фирмино предстали в новом образе: "Ливерпуль" провел первую тренировку после карантина (фото)

