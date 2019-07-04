Mango festival and a free show at the aquarium: how to spend a weekend in Miami (5-7 July)
What:Free show at Miami Seaquarium
Where: 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway. And
When: Friday-Sunday, July 4-7, all day
Inclusive of veterans, military, police, firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMT personnel are free to place the show at the Miami Seaquarium. You must have ID. All accompanying family for up to four guests will receive a 50% discount.
On the island Virgynia Key Biskayne Bay is one of the most beloved children attractions in Miami — local Miami aquarium Seaquarium. Here in the spacious and clean pools are fascinating shows featuring sea creatures and brave coaches, individual lessons for children and adults, and in addition, the aquarium actively participates in state programmes for conservation of rare marine animals and is engaged in education of children. But most importantly — here you can see the beautiful and graceful dolphins, killer whales, sea lions and seals. By the way, at the Miami Seaquarium starred beloved children’s series about flipper the Dolphin!
Choose one of the existing show: Top Deck Dolphin, Golden Dome Sea Lion or favorite is not one generation of the program Flipper Dolphin Show, and best of all — try to get to each of them!
On the website http://www.miamiseaquarium.com you can order tickets.
Cost: from $35
What: Festival of food trucks in Pompano beach
Where: Pompano Beach Pier 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach 33062
When: Friday, 5 July at 18:00
This Friday, you can attend a party with food trucks, which will be held in Pompano beach.
All guests of the event traditionally expect entertainment, music and delicious food from popular fast food restaurants.
Among the food trucks will be Bobby G’s Drivin’ Diner, Fat Boyz BBQ, Firehouse, Creamery, Food Dude, LLC, The Fried Factory, Getsemani International Cuisine, Mama’s Taste of the World, and many others.
The festival will begin at 18:00 and lasts until 22:00.
Cost: free
What: Live music at the fountain
When: Friday, July 6 from 18:00 to 21:00
Where: Normandy Village Fountain, Miami Beach, Florida 33141
The city government Miami beach every first Friday of the month organize a celebration with live music at the fountain Normandy.
July 5 will perform on Jimmy Williamson and his All-Star Band with classic rock
It is advisable to bring folding chairs or rugs.
Drinks and food from local cafes and restaurants for a fee.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival ‘Mango Mania!’
Where: Casaplanta Garden Center 6825 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL 33183
When: Saturday-Sunday, 6-7 July
Guests of the festival will be free to taste the mango, choose from over 30 varieties of mango trees if you want to buy them, play paintball, listen to live music, and much more.
The second annual festival mango mania will be held in Casaplanta Garden Centre on 6 and 7 July (Saturday and Sunday) from 9:00 to 16:00.
The festival will be over 20 local vendors of food and drinks, and a selection of Handicrafts I.
For children will be available face painting, and kids and adults will paint for coloring the flower pot.
Cost: free
What: Children’s master-class from Home Depot
When: Saturday, July 6, at 9:00
Where: Home Depot stores
Come with children in Science Fair Center on skill lessons from Home Depot. This time the children will be able to make a tow truck.
Children will also receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative token.
The workshops are for children aged 5 to 12 years.
You can reserve your place in advance here .
Cost: Free.
What: Viewing of the Cup of America on football
Where:The Wynwood Marketplace 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127
When: Saturday-Sunday, 6-7 July
Looking for the best place to view the America’s Cup?
Thanks to its large HD screen, food and drinks, live entertainment, music fans will be unforgettable.
The first 100 visitors get a beer for free. You must register here.
MATCHES:
The match for third place on Saturday, 6 July, 15:00
The final match TBD — Sunday, July 7, 16:00
Cost: free
What: Free bowling for kids
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
When: Friday-Saturday, July 5-6 from 9:00 to 18:00
Throughout the United States before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling, to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl.
To participate in the program parents need to register here before the family visit centre.
Campaign rules — children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: free
