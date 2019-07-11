Mango festival and an evening of ballet: how to spend a weekend in Miami (July 13-14)
What: fashion Week: Miami Swim Week
Where: 2001 Collins Ave Miami
When: Friday, 12 July at 21:00
The most pleasant event Miami Swim Week for the ninth time returns to Miami. This year’s displays images of hot brands swimwear, Kai Lani, Maheli Heli, Macaed and Abruzzo Swim.
The money for the tickets will arrive in Style Saves, a charity that aims to provide poor students the Essentials from forms to pencils and glasses.
The ticket includes cocktails from Tito’s Vodka, Miami Cocktail Company, as well as drinks from Health-Ade Kombucha Organic.
The owners of this display model rocky Barnes, Style Saves founder Rachael Russell Sager and Board members David and Isabella Grutman.
Cost: $50.
What: Festival of mango and tropical fruits
Where: 10901 Old Cutler Road Miami, FL 33156
When: Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14 from 9:30
The juicy tropical summer event — the international mango festival, which will last two days — Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors will hold lectures, cooking classes and give tips on growing mango trees. The chef will demonstrate the options for cooking with this fruit and treat you.
The festival will start on Saturday, 9:30 and runs until Sunday 16:30.
Cost: For club members free admission. For the rest — adult $25.
What: Festival of music and arts in Overtown
Where: NW 2nd & NW 3rd Ave NW 8thNW 10th Streets Miami, Fl 33136
When: Saturday, July 13 from 11:00
The sixth annual festival of music and arts Overtown collects all sorts of talents, was awarded the prize “Grammy” to submit them to you on Saturday in the business district of Overtown.
Expect performances by singer Tank, hit-maker R & B, Mario, the Grammy-winning Ne-Yo and many others.
All day will find local shops, restaurants and galleries, and also offers food trucks, an art exhibition and youth TEES area for children of all ages.
Cost: Free.
What: an Evening of premiere ballets
Where: 10950 SW 211 St Miami
When: Saturday, 13 August at 20:00
Did you know that Miami is an important in the world of ballet city? This summer, Dimensions Dance Theatre, which The New York Times described as “athletic, energetic and sexy”, will enjoy the new program. There will be two ballet “Bolero” Janis Pikieris and “Equus” Ariel rose.
Cost: $25.
What: the Butcher shop six years: free snacks
Where: 165 Northwest 23rd Street Miami, Florida
When: Saturday, 13 July, 20:00
Celebrate the sixth successful year of operation, The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in Wynwood, savoring complimentary snacks such as pork ribs and kabobs, and drinking beer from Funky Buddha, Veza Sur and Concrete Beach for the entire evening.
Holiday guests will enjoy live music Mr DJ. Boogie Shoes.
Cost: Free.
What: Sunday reggae in the hub Wynwoodyard
Where: Lots At 56, 64 And 70 NW 29Th St
When:
Every weekend from 14:00 Sunday in the hub Wynwoodyard you can hear concerts of music bands and singers, both young and famous. The atmosphere is relaxed, sun-drenched and happiness music, fun fellowship, and smile — all that lasts until midnight. Want to plunge into reggae tunes? Welcome to Wynwoodyard in the next weekend!
Cost: Free.
What: Free bowling for kids
Where: Bird Bowl, 9275 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33165
When: Friday-Saturday, July 5-6 from 9:00 to 18:00
Throughout the United States before the end of summer is action Kids Bowl Free, which gives children the opportunity to play 2 games bowling for free every day.
In Miami the action, which will allow parents of young fans of bowling to save about $500, center joined Bird Bowl.
To participate in the program parents need to register here before the family visit centre.
Campaign rules — children should not be more than 15 years, the shoes for bowling are charged separately.
The time of the action at Bird Bowl in Miami: Sunday to Thursday from 9:00 to 18:00, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 to 16:00.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition “the Lost world of dinosaurs”
Where: Flamingo Gardens 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie 33330
When: Friday-Sunday, June 28-30, from 9:30 to 16:30
Go back to 65 million years ago at the Robert de Palma’s “Echoes of extinction” in the Gardens of Flamingo.
The main exhibits include a fully assembled skeletons nanotyrannus young Triceratops, as well as the original leg of a giant carnivorous animal Dakotaridge — still only the original of its type in the world.
The exhibition also includes rare original fossils, previously shown in scientific publications and television documentaries, and for the first time presented at the exhibition. They will be accompanied by fossils and reptiles, dinosaurs and pterosaurs, fossil plants and their modern counterparts, interactive displays
Paleontologists will conduct presentations scheduled in the gallery on certain days.
Full schedule of events can be found on the link.
Visitors also have the opportunity to view the exhibition guy Darrow “Lost world of dinosaurs” with 27 realistic replicas of the dinosaurs, located in a jungle in the Botanical gardens of Flamingo.
The exhibition “the Lost world of the dinosaurs” and “Echoes of extinction” is open daily from 9:30 to 16:30 and included in the cost of tickets to Flamingo Gardens.
Price: $ $ 19.95 ages 12 years and older, a $ 12.95 ages 3 to 11 years, for club members and children under 2 years are free.
