Manhattan opened the Eurasian Cultural Center
Kyrgyz American Foundation officially opened the doors to its new cultural center – Eurasia Cultural Center. It is located in the neighborhood of Murray hill in Manhattan (new York). It is reported by the organization.
The opening ceremony took place on 9 January. Within it was held a round table on “Central Asia in 2020.” It was attended by invited speakers from Alexander Cooley, Director of the Harriman Institute at Columbia University, and Andrew Wachtel, rector of the University Narkhoz (Kazakhstan).
The event was devoted to uncovering the challenges and opportunities facing the countries of Central Asia in 2020 and beyond. Among the topics discussed was “Central Asia between Russia and China”; the prospects of changes and growth in the region’s economy; political and social developments in Central Asia.
The Eurasian Cultural Center was created and is managed by the Kyrgyz American Foundation, with the aim of preserving and promoting the multicultural heritage of Americans of Eurasian descent living in new York.
“We are pleased that after three years of hard work we have finally got their own space, says Aza Sydykov, co-founder and President of the Kyrgyz American Foundation. We decided to call our new house Eurasian Cultural Center, because we want immigrants from all over the Eurasian region, had his house in new York and to and they, like other communities, had opportunities for conservation and enhancement of their cultural heritage”.
The Eurasian Cultural Center will offer a unique cultural and educational programs in new York, and to serve as a house for the whole the Eurasian-American Diaspora.
The center will gather members of the Eurasian communities of new York to provide educational and cultural events, including concerts, music lessons, dance and language workshops, film screenings, art exhibitions and lectures.