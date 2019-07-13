Manhattanhenge 2019: new Yorkers share the magic of sunset photos in social networks
On 12 and 13 July in Manhattan new York you can watch the stunning spectacle Manhattanhenge. During this phenomenon the sun sets in between the huge skyscrapers, creating an unforgettable picture. This writes Yandex.Zen.
To call the original layout of Manhattan is difficult — except in Greenwich village he built on a rectangular plan. For a baseline taken 5th Avenue, dividing the island into 2 parts.
At a distance of approximately 280 metres away from it and parallel to it are other Avenue. Closer to the coast the distance between the Avenue is reduced to 200 meters, the reduction of the distance is due to the high cost of land for berths.
Perpendicular to the Avenue are narrower streets. All the streets are tightly lined with skyscrapers, the sun by day because they are virtually invisible, but the layout of the buildings and created this man-made miracle that can be observed 4 times a year.
What days happening Manhattanhenge?
28 (29) may 12 (13) July the setting sun illuminates the streets of Manhattan on their entire length (over 5 miles). Dates associated with the summer solstice (20 days before and 20 after), and their transition due to the presence of a leap year. It is logical that if you can see the sunsets, there are days when visible and sunrises — this usually takes place on December 5 and January 8 (this is the winter solstice).
In 2002, the American astrophysicist and Director of Hayden Planetarium at the national Museum of Natural history came up with for the above-described spectacle of name — Manhattanhenge. The term is similar to Stonehenge, the famous megalithic complex in the UK.
On the solstice the rays of the heavenly bodies, pass between the vertical stone slabs and fall on placed at the center of the altar. Similarly, the Sun is shining in between of vertically standing stones, only in Manhattan these stones are replaced by huge skyscrapers.
The phenomenon is best observed on the East side from 14th to 57th street, and the optimal conditions for photographing an unusual event. The effect itself is manifested not in all the streets of the island, but only on those that are at an angle 29 to 30 degrees to the Meridian.
Many people saw Manhattanhenge say that it was one of the most fascinating spectacles in their lives. Some of them say that it is like the sun is stuck between the walls and soon the street asphalt, cars and skyscrapers will start to melt.
The time last Manhattanhenge relatively small, and is only a quarter of an hour, but part of tourists coming to new York, make your trip for these 15 minutes. The famous new York traffic jams during this show are practically dead — the drivers just admire the natural man-made wonder.
An amazing sight created by man and the sun, is not an endemic phenomenon in new York. These types can be seen in other US cities, where there is a suitable layout and skyscrapers.
Their Manhattanhenge can observe the inhabitants of Chicago (Il) and Baltimore (MD), as well as in Montreal and Toronto (Canada). However, particularly widely known (unlike new York), the sunsets and sunrises in these cities have not received.