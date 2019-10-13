Maniac Nagiev tried to kill Alla Pugacheva: became known the terrible Podrobnosti incident
Directed by Alexander Stefanovich, the second husband of Alla Pugacheva said that her 80-ies were hunting a serial killer by the name of Nagiyev. He followed Pugachev, however, happy circumstances was not able to implement his plan, says “the TV Program.about”.
About this Stefanovich told in the television show “the Stars aligned” on one of Russian TV channels.
According to the Director, once in the mailbox he found a letter addressed to his wife.
“You’re not worthy to live in this world. So I you finally talked and decided all questions, you must come at 12 o’clock on the post office, “was written in the letter.
Pugacheva with Stefanovich called the police. The meeting was headed by Alexander Khristenko, who faced bastard face to face. Fortunately, at this point, the perpetrator tied up the forces.
“At this point, we ran the SWAT team, squeezed it from both sides and dragged him off. And then I was told that it was a hatchet”, — makes a helpless gesture the Director. However, after the man was released and he made a bloodbath on the train from Moscow to Kharkov. Stefanovic said that Alla narrowly escaped a similar fate.
“He was confined to hypnotherapy. Collected her cards, and the fact that he has not been in contact with Alla, he expressed the aggression in these women, killed those people, “—said Stefanovic.
According to the filmmaker, a man was shot in 1981.
