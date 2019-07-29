Manifestations of aging depend on ethnicity — the scientists
Because people now live longer, their skin is not only aging chronologically or biologically, but also influenced by environmental factors such as sunlight, which may cause age damage to the skin.
However, in this process there are certain differences, which depend on the ethnic origin of people. To such conclusion scientists from the Boston Medical center, analyzed more than 40 scientific papers on issues of aging, published between 1970 and 2018, the newspaper reports EurekAlert.
The researchers found that all skin types show signs of damage from exposure to ultraviolet sun rays, which include skin discoloration, loss of collagen and/or skin cancer.
It turned out that due to differences in fibroblasts (cells that promote healing of wounds and production of collagen) skin African American patients is thicker than that of immigrants from Europe, with the result that wrinkles appear a few years later. The European race (whose ancestors before the era of Great geographical discoveries lived in Europe, West Asia, North Africa and the Indian subcontinent) are more likely to have thin skin and face lines, wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity and reduction of lip volume.
People of East Asian origin are more likely to deal with hyperpigmentation (spots on the skin) but these wrinkles are not formed at the beginning of aging. For Hispanics, in the beginning of ageing is also observed fewer wrinkles.
Aging is inevitable. Each person will have a unique experience with how changing his skin with age, the researchers said.