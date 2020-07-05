Mannequins, hats, and greenhouses restaurants found creative ways to keep your distance
The whole world is weakening of quarantine restrictions in connection with the coronavirus and open cafes and restaurants. But because the epidemic is not yet over, employees and customers will have to comply with social distance. Entrepreneurs from all over the world have already managed to figure out how to organize the work so as not to compromise the health of the people. Edition Incrussia collected the original ways to keep employees and visitors restaurant, Museum, fitness club and other institutions.
Dolls and toys
Visitors are not physically able to sit closer than expected, if the seat next to them occupied by a Teddy bear or a mannequin.
So, in the luxury restaurant, The Inn in Little Washington the free space occupied mannequins in vintage clothing of the 40s. the chef of the restaurant hopes that with their help, social distancing will be less awkward.
Australian restaurant in Five Dock Dining some places are cardboard figures of visitors. As live guests, and they drink coffee, talk on the phone or eat.
In the restaurant of the Japanese Animal Forest zoo, Izu-Saboten company visitors are plush toys who live in it the animals — capybaras, pandas and giraffes.
Guests of the restaurant Maison Saigon, where the opposite of the guests also sit soft toys, admitted that due to the toys they better understand where you want to sit, and feel less lonely.
Hats
In some museums and institutions catering to the guests handing out hats with a wide brim, so they could not approach each other.
After quarantine the visitors of the cafe Rothe in the German city of Schwerin began handing out straw hats, which are attached to sticks for swimming (called aquapulco). These hats help visitors to not approach each other closer than 1.5 meters.
In the German Burger King began to give the visitors a huge crown sombrero. Giant hats help guests distance themselves “fashionable”, according to the network.
In a Paris gallery 59 Rivoli for compliance with social distance, visitors were given hats from papier-mâché that resemble the headdresses of the inhabitants of Ancient China. Wings hats long enough that people kept a distance of a meter from each other.
Contactless delivery
The waiters and baristas as little as possible communicated with guests in catering establishments inventing unusual devices for contactless delivery of orders.
Cyclista Espresso Bar in New Zealand delivers coffee to visitors by rail. A toy train with a special carriage for cones connected to the remote control, which is next to the coffee machine. And that “loaded lineup” went to the guests, the Barista you have to press only one button.
In a different new Zealand coffee shop, the Coffee Shop, came easier: there guests passed coffee through two-meter rack and tray.
In South Korea’s Daejeon robot Barista has replaced almost the entire staff of the coffee shop. He is able to take and give orders and make 60 types of coffee. Now the two-storey facility has only one employee — the pastry, the rest of the work is done by robots.
Even more original way, so that visitors never even saw the couriers or sellers have come up in the bakery Bernal Bakery in San Francisco, where deliver orders using rope and baskets. Buyers arrange and pay for your order on the website of the bakery, come and ring the door bell, and after confirmation of the order to him on the rope down the basket of pastries.
Partition
The easiest way to isolate is to separate them by a partition.
In the hall of Pure Fitness in Hong Kong between the simulators installed plastic barriers — and now every visitor has a separate cubicle for the classroom.
Still further went the restaurant ETEN Mediamatic in Amsterdam, where guests can dine in the greenhouse for tulips. In each such booth can fit up to three people. And the food in the restaurant is served on long trays to alienate visitors from the waiters.
In a cafe Twisted Citrus in the American Ohio visitors just split screens, which look like mobile curtains for the bathroom.
French restaurant H. A. N. D posted over the places for the guests of protective shades from transparent plastic in the shape of a cone. They are located on the ceiling on special cables, and the visitor can adjust their height. This shield does not interfere with communication and helps to maintain social distance.
Finally, the Japanese network has built a Sushiro restaurant so that guests could enjoy the rolls alone and with no one to contact, sitting in a separate “capsule”. Inside each capsule there are sets of Cutlery, sauces, napkins, faucet and mirror. The order is made on the tablet restaurant right at the table, then the guest takes the new order from the conveyor belt.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4681
[name] => restaurants
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => restorany
)
restaurants
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28631
[name] => distance
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => distanciya
)
дистанцияFacebookVkontakte
bookmark