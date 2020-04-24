Manufacturer cannabis is willing to purchase the rights to the name of the stadium of “Barcelona”
Alki David
The rights to the name the home arena of “Barcelona” camp Nou can go to the manufacturer of cannabis.
Alki David, the billionaire partner of the former absolute world champion on Boxing in a super heavyweight Mike Tyson for the production of cannabis, willing to make a deal.
“I look at this opportunity with great optimism. This is a historic moment for the sport, which fits perfectly into my plans. We started to contact in the beginning of this week, and I’m pretty sure the transaction will take place”, – quotes the words of David The Sun.
Previously, “Barcelona” has announced that for the first time in its history sell the rights to the name of the home arena, and the proceeds directed to the fight against coronavirus.
On the call, “blaugranas” has already responded to the portal, adult Pornhub.