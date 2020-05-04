Manufacturer of hemp can become the title sponsor of the Liverpool football club
The company is the Greek billionaire and partner of Boxing legend Mike Tyson for the production of cannabis Alki David – Swissx can become title sponsor of the club of the English Premier League Everton, reports The Sun.
“We are in talks with Everton about the appearance of our brand on the front of the shirts. They made contact with me, and we have offered them several options of design, as logo Swissx will look on a blue background. Not to say that I love it, but it looks nice.
When I first came to England, everyone was rooting for “Manchester United” and “Liverpool”, everyone was in red. I, on the other hand, liked the color blue, so I randomly decided to root for Everton, in addition I liked their logo. So there is a kind of mysticism”, – quotes the 51-year-old David edition.
We add that the bookmaker SportPesa which is the current title sponsor of the “butterscotch” will cease cooperation with the club at the end of the season.
Earlier it was reported that Swissx can purchase the rights to the name of the stadium Barcelona – camp Nou. However, some time later this information was refuted.
