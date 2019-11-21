Many household items can influence the development of diabetes
The study showed that the items used in everyday life, can affect the occurrence of type 2 diabetes and obesity. The main provocateurs of metabolic disorders scientists believe are contained in these items chemicals.
Researchers from Novi Selskogo University in Serbia have concluded that the body of people from their surrounding everyday objects penetrate such substances as phthalates. These chemicals are regularly used in the production of plastic products. They, in particular, are present in food packaging, cosmetics, shampoos, bottled water, spirits.
The researchers studied the levels of phthalates that are absorbed by the people, and then compared the percentage of absorption of chemicals with body weight, diabetes, and liver and metabolic function. They found that people who have the effects of phthalates on the organism was more intense, had more significant indicators of insulin resistance, cholesterol and liver damage. All of these problems, according to scientists, closely associated with an increased risk of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease.
Past research has also pointed to the danger of these chemicals in consumer products and household items. In particular, scientists from the University of California at Berkeley found that phthalates, found in many conventional toothpastes, Soaps and shampoos, they have the ability to destroy the endocrine system and affect hormones in children, contributing to the early onset of puberty.
Scientists say that the impact of the chemicals included in consumer goods still requires further research, but at the same time recommended as little as possible to use in household plastic products.