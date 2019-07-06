‘Many injured’: in the Mall in Florida was a blast. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion in a shopping centre in Florida, officials reported “many injured”.
The explosion occurred on the morning of Saturday, July 6, in the city of Plantation, to the West of Fort Lauderdale, writes USA Today.
Large debris scattered in a radius of about 100 meters from the building.
Video and photos posted on social networks show widespread destruction and damaged buildings near the shopping center.
Policeman Chavez Grant said about the deaths is unknown at this time.
The fire Department of Plantation, said on Twitter that the street is closed to traffic. The fire Department said the cause of the incident a gas explosion.