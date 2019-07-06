‘Many injured’: in the Mall in Florida was a blast. PHOTOS, VIDEOS

| July 6, 2019 | News | No Comments

Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion in a shopping centre in Florida, officials reported “many injured”.

'Множество раненых': в торговом центре во Флориде прогремел взрыв. ФОТО, ВИДЕО

Photo frame live Twitter CNN

The explosion occurred on the morning of Saturday, July 6, in the city of Plantation, to the West of Fort Lauderdale, writes USA Today.

Large debris scattered in a radius of about 100 meters from the building.

'Множество раненых': в торговом центре во Флориде прогремел взрыв. ФОТО, ВИДЕО

Photo frame live Twitter CNN

Video and photos posted on social networks show widespread destruction and damaged buildings near the shopping center.

'Множество раненых': в торговом центре во Флориде прогремел взрыв. ФОТО, ВИДЕО

Photo frame live Twitter CNN

Policeman Chavez Grant said about the deaths is unknown at this time.

The fire Department of Plantation, said on Twitter that the street is closed to traffic. The fire Department said the cause of the incident a gas explosion.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.