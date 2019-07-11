Many interesting events: how was the Russian heritage Month in new York. PHOTO
In new York, successfully held the annual festival “Our Heritage”, held from 1 to June 30. This year he presented a wide variety of cultural events and memorable meetings.
Founded in 2002 on the initiative of the President of the Russian American Foundation Marina Kovalyov and the mayor of new York Michael Bloomberg, was the 17th consecutive year, the festival continues to introduce the inhabitants of the Big Apple with bright achievements and unique culture of the representatives of the Russian community, attracting tens of thousands of people and discovering many new talents.
Solemn opening of the festival this year was proclaimed by the mayor of new York bill De Blasio and first lady of the city of Shirley Mccray, who noted the special contribution and achievements of the representatives of the Russian community in new York city with a special reception at his official residence, Gracie Mansion on June 11.
To support this event gathered hundreds of people, including distinguished politicians, businessmen, lawyers and cultural and creative intelligentsia of the city. Special award from the mayor this day received the famous American singer of Russian origin, Regina Spektor, conquered his musical talent to millions of listeners around the world. In the US, Regina has released seven Studio albums, and her songs were nominated for a Grammy and not just fall at the top of the American charts. To the applause of enthusiastic spectators and the mayor of the city of Regina sang a Cappella the song of Bulat Okudzhava.
To please the Russian-speaking Americans to the opening of the festival was attended by outstanding Russian actor of theater “Contemporary”, nominated for “Oscar” and the winner of the prestigious theater prize “Drama Desk Award” Sergei Garmash, speaking at the creative evening “Art in Dialogue” at the Centre of arts named after Baryshnikov in new York.
Especially for all the participants Sergey Garmash has prepared a program of works by Pushkin, Chekhov, Brodsky and Yevtushenko, and also spoke about himself and his work in the theatre during an exclusive interview with the Director of RTVI in new York Ekaterine Kotrikadze.
The program of the evening on this day, continued the outstanding American violinist of Russian origin and a multiple nominee for the award “Grammy” Philippe Quint, who performed excerpts from their critically acclaimed album “Smile Charlie Chaplin” (eng. Chaplin’s Smile) and later in the hall of responding to the well-known American journalist and radio personality Elliott Forrest.
On 12 June the Russian American Foundation and the new York Immigration Museum the Tenement Museum initiated the round table with the participation of talented Russian-speaking American women authors: Elena Ahtirski, Irina Reyn, and Lara Vapnyar Ani Ulinici, which told of his destiny and work in a candid conversation with the founder TondoArt SonMar Group and Sonya Bekkerman. Today known to a wide circle of authors remembered them immigrants from the former Soviet Union, managed to build a successful career in the US and find inspiration and your voice.
On June 17, the court the American audience was introduced last movie of the legendary Russian actress and Director Vera Glagoleva “Not strangers”, as well as a short documentary “All for one… One for all” American journalist and filmmaker, winner of multiple Emmy, Peabody and “DuPont” John Alpert in the new film project of the Russian-American Fund “Eurasia/ America.”
Traditional annual festival Day of Sport and Health “Together in the New York®”, held on 16 June in Seaside Park, again pleased with the inhabitants of Brooklyn with a concert of the best children’s dance and sports teams of the Russian community. A holiday for the whole family an interactive show with Broadway — Bubble Garden by Gazillion Bubble Show and the performance of the famous singer from Russia Alexei Glyzina.
Another significant event of the festival was the presentation of outstanding American organist and the President of competition of performers of organ music of Mikael Tariverdiev, James Higdon, a concert in St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th Avenue with the program “Litanies”. Higdon performed masterpieces of world classics – Alain, Barber, latry, Schnittke, Tariverdiev, Tournemire and Tchaikovsky.
On 26 June, the UN hosted a conference on “key lessons of Chernobyl and other tragedies that shook the world”, organized on the initiative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Belarus to the UN, Permanent mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and the project “Chernobyl” and Dr. Igor Branovan. The participants told about their work on overcoming the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Semipalatinsk test site and the site of the world Trade Center, and also introduced the participants with leading-edge medical and technological advances.
From 18 June to 9 July, the new Yorkers had the opportunity to visit a unique exhibition “Central Asia: a World of treasures” in the National society of art in Manhattan, revealing the incredible beauty of traditional crafts of the countries of Central Asia: suzani, embroidery, rugs, embroidery fabric and traditional clothing of XIX-XX centuries.
The end of the festival was marked by a celebration at Brooklyn borough Hall – this time the contribution of the representatives of the Russian community said the President of Brooklyn Eric L. Adams, presented a commemorative award to President ASA College Jose Valencia, the NYPD Sergeant and Chairman of the Association of Russian-speaking new York city police officers Dmitry Sarovskomu, the founder of Desly International and restaurateur Marat Novikov, as well as entrepreneurs and founders of restaurants of Caucasian cuisine Village Cafe and Village Café 2 Ildrim Abrahamov and Oleg Movsumova.
The Russian American Foundation (RAF), which organized the event, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 with the aim of maintaining and strengthening cultural relations between Russia and America, as well as the development of educational programs in the framework of the dialogue between the two countries.