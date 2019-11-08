Maple Leaf Foods has announced the reduction of carbon emissions into the atmosphere (PHOTOS)

Corporation Maple Leaf Foods announced that it will become carbon neutral, reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere and invests in environmental projects in Canada and the United States.

According to the Corporation, they will support wind energy, protection of forests and reforestation, and the reduction and recovery of methane emissions.

In recent years, the Maple Leaf company, known for its fresh meat products and semi-finished products, engaged in the production of proteins plant-based.

Chief Executive officer Michael McCain said that the global food system needs to change dramatically if it wants to sustainably feed a growing world population.

He says the company puts its future on the fact that carbon emissions were zero.