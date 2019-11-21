Maple Leafs fired head coach Mike Babcock because of a series of injuries (PHOTOS)

Hockey team Toronto Maple Leafs fired their head coach Mike Babcock because of a series of 6 defeats and replaced him with Sheldon to Cephas.

Hired as part of a major recovery team Toronto in the spring of 2015, a 56-year-old Babcock for his more than four seasons have reached the 173-133-45.

After signing the most expensive coaching contract in the history of the NHL $50 million over eight years, Babcock managed to push Toronto to the playoffs the last three seasons in a row, but not beyond the first round.

39-year-old K, who has a long history with Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas was in its fifth season, the head coach of the American hockey League Toronto Marlies. He led the team to the Calder Cup championship in 2018.

However, the Maple Leafs Board thanked Babacu and said many good words about it, noting that it is time to change coach.