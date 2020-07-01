Maradona is one step away from appointment as chief coach of the national team of Spain
The presidential candidate of the Royal Spanish football Federation (RFEF) Antonio Torres promised to make a legend of world football Diego Maradona head coach of Spain in the event of his election victory, according to Marca.
The newspaper adds that Torres has agreed with the representatives of the Maradona about his appointment.
At present Maradona in his homeland headed “Gimnasio”, which at the time of suspension of the season occupied 19-e a place in standings of the Superleague.
Recall that Diego already has experience with the national team in the period from 2008 to 2010 he headed the team of Argentina.
While the head coach of the Spanish national team remains Luis Enrique, under whose leadership the “Furia Roja” undefeated qualified for Euro 2020.