Marasmus was intense: in Russia the river with the name Ian is “recorded” accomplices of Ukrainian nationalists

| August 13, 2019 | News | No Comments


Russian news agencies suddenly came down the river UPA in the number of sites banned in Russia. The name of the river — UPA — automatically accompanied by a link that the organization of the UPA extremist and banned in Russia.

In a strange clarification in the articles of journalists “Newspapers.ru” the first drew the attention of the author of the project “Architectural excesses” Paul Hilariou.

In a further refinement of the same series showed up on the sites “Days.ru” and “Politekspert”.

The authors of the project tjournal.ru analysing the Russian media, came to the conclusion that in the offices too zealously sought to implement the law on mass media and therefore used the function to automatically add phrase on a banned organization of the UPA. And in the case of the Úpa river, this feature didn’t work out as planned — there was a “false alarm”.

We will remind, earlier in Russia complained to the OSCE to the emergence in Ukraine of Board games on the UPA. But the Parliament was able in 2018 to adopt a law on the recognition of soldiers of OUN-UPA combatants.

