Marathon party in the USA, chlapowski during the race by the Pope, a journalist, was a Minister of the Church (video)
Alex Bozarjian
Yesterday in Savannah, Georgia (USA) held the traditional charity marathon.
This year the race was marked by scandal.
One of the participants ran past the journalist of TV station WSAW-TV Alex Bozarjian, slapped her on the ass.
The girl responded to the incident in his Twitter and stated that no woman should tolerate such attitude. “I appeal to the man who slapped me on live TV this morning. You violated my rights, I objectivewas and embarrassed me. No woman should never put up with this – at work or anywhere else,” said Bazargan xsport.ua.
The race organizers quickly established the identity of the man who was Thomas Callaway’s gonna a Minister of the Church in Statesboro in the state of Georgia, and forbade him to take part in the next races.
In turn, the police have shown an interest in a more cooperative and detained, because Bazargan complained of sexual harassment.
In the end, Callaway’s gonna bail at $ 1,300, but the lawyer of the journalist said that the point has not yet been delivered because his client intends to seek just punishment for men.