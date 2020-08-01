Marchenko told what budget 2021 the government expects
Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko said that the state budget 2021 will be, “first of all, realistic” and stimulate the economy.
The Ministry of Finance surplus expected General Fund revenues of the state budget 2021, more than 4 billion UAH.
About it told the head of the Agency Sergei Marchenko, the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
According to him, next year the state budget must be “realistic, he should not only be approved, but real to perform.”
Speaking about the current budget, Marchenko noted that beginning in may the Ministry of Finance has achieved 100% implementation of budget revenues, exceeding in June. And now the end of July — we also expect fulfillment of the revenues of the General Fund budget of more than 4 billion UAH.
He is convinced that all of this is a result of our change in the fiscal system of the state: we are effectively fighting against the shadow schemes and have additional revenues.
According to Marchenko, the draft budget 2021 will be stimulatory for the economy.
Earlier Mr. Marchenko said that for Ukraine the situation with the economy is not critical. By the end of 2020 the Ukrainian economy will fall by no more than 5%. This was stated by the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko.
We will remind, the Finance Ministry said that under the state program “Affordable loans”, the authorized banks for the past 7 days 196 signed new loan agreements for a total amount of 638 million.
