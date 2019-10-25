Margaret Atwood has received a rare award from Queen Elizabeth (PHOTO)

Queen Elizabeth was devoted to Margaret Atwood, a member of the Order of honorary fellow for her achievements in the field of literature.

79-year-old writer from Canada Margaret Atwood, author of “the handmaid’s Tale”, has recently released a sequel novel called “The Testaments” (“the Covenants”).

At the ceremony Friday in the Palace of Windsor, the writer shook hands with the Queen and accepted the award.

The canadian was dressed in a dark dress, a bright scarf and a wide-brimmed red hat, she told the British media that he felt “a bit emotional” in the presence of the Queen.

Founded by king George V in 1917, the honorary award is a special award for those who made great contributions to art, science, medicine or government over a long period of time.

“When you see the Queen at her age and with her schedule, it’s just inspiration for anyone,” concluded Atwood.

Earlier this month, Margaret Atwood won the Booker prize, sharing victory with the British writer Bernadine Evaristo, who received it for “Girl, Woman, Other”.