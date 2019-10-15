Margaret Atwood won the Booker prize (PHOTO)

Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, famous throughout the world for his book “the handmaid’s Tale”, received the most prestigious award in literature – the Booker prize, which is awarded for works in the English language. Atwood was awarded for her novel The Testaments (“the Covenants”).

The winners were awarded today, October 14, in London. Also, the prize went to British writer Bernardine Evaristo for the Girl, Woman, Other. Both women will share 50 thousand pounds (about 83 thousand canadian dollars). Usually the award goes to one candidate and award sharing is prohibited, but this time was an exception, as the jury and “was not able to separate” work.

Two records were set this year: 79-year-old Margaret Atwood was the adult winner of the award, and Bernardine Evaristo – the first black woman to be awarded this award.

“Covenants” is a sequel of “the handmaid’s Tale”, which shot the series. The action in the second book takes place in Gilead, 15 years after the events in the first.

Margaret Atwood has already been awarded the Booker prize in 2000 for his work The Blind Assassin (“the Blind assassin”).