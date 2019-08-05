Margot Robbie and other stars at the premiere of “Once upon a time… Hollywood” in Berlin

August 5, 2019
Journey “by tarantinofan” the world continues.

March around the world the latest creations of Quentin Tarantino’s “One day in Hollywood…” continues. Following assessment of the picture and see at the premiere in CineStar star trio — Margot Robbie, brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio — are residents of Berlin. A few hours before the screening the cinema surrounded by a crowd of fans, and they were rewarded for waiting, because the guests from Hollywood did not deny them photos and autographs.

Especially vividly communicated with the audience Margot Robbie. The actress chose for the premiere of outfit summer casual sundress olive green with an unusual decoration at the neckline from the French brand Jacquemus. Complements the image of loose curls and light makeup Ludowy. Quentin, Leo and brad supported her relaxed look, stepping out on the red carpet in suits without ties.

