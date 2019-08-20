Margot Robbie became the heroine of the September Vogue
Yet in theaters is a film directed by Quentin Tarantino “… Once in Hollywood,” in which one of the main roles played by Margot Robbie, the actress continues to grace the covers of glossy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
This time Margaux has graced four covers of Australian Vogue, replacing a few images. Remains unchanged, only a languid glance of a star. Robbie appears in a denim shirt, lace dress…. and demonstrates her perfect chiseled shape and flexibility.
The headers indicated that it will be about the new movie of Quentin, but that’s exactly what you will learn fans will learn when the release will go on sale.
We will remind, in the new film Tarantino Robbie played Sharon Tate American actress, model and wife of Director Roman Polanski. But unlike the real tragedy in the plot of the film Quentin shows another life Sharon.