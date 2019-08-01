Margot Robbie, brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio at the London premiere of “One day in Hollywood”
Ninth film of Quentin Tarantino is already breaking records. Only in American theaters, “Once in Hollywood” earned $ 40 million, showing the best start among all the paintings of the Director. The main star trio presented the Comedy drama in London.
Margot Robbie once again charmed the audience beautifully. For the next public release, she chose floor-length dress from Oscar de la Rentа, which I completed with gold jewelry and a clutch by Edie Parker. On the red carpet, joined by brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The main stars of the film joined his Creator Quentin Tarantino with his young wife, Daniela Rush.
In contrast to the elegance of Margaux actress Lena Dunham’s choice of outfit managed to only cause confusion. The Creator of the series “Girls” posed for photographers in a dress with a high slit trimmed with feathers and gold sequins. Discreet image showed the star of “13 reasons why” Catherine Langford, and sister Kate moss Lottie chose a dress with a long hem.
Also at the premiere of the film had the Director guy Ritchie and Jacqui ainsley, Simon Pegg, Damian Lewis and Helen Mccorry.