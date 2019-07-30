Margot Robbie considers himself to be a hypocrite because of the attitude to pregnancy
Margot Robbie said that he considers himself a hypocrite because of its relationship to pregnancy. It turned out the star of the film “Once in Hollywood” sharply reacting to the stereotypes, although she vulnerable to them.
In 2016, Robbie married Tom Ackerly. Since then, she has constantly harassed with questions about motherhood. Actress infuriates increased interest in the offspring, but she repeatedly asked friends: “When a child will lead?” Now the celebrity tries not to ask awkward questions.
During the promotion of the painting “Two Queens,” Robbie said over the last few centuries, people haven’t changed. Society continues to put pressure on women, forcing them to procreate. Social norms derive from the actress herself.
“No need to impose on others their views. I’m a mother, when she wants it! Stereotypes hinder me to work and pick up a good role. When the world will realize that for women marriage is not limited to childbirth?” — quoted by the Radio Times actress.