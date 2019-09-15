Margot Robbie dazzled at the party in a dress by Chanel
29-year-old Margot Robbie gave a dinner in honor of the launch of the new fragrance Gabrielle Chanel, Essence, the face of which it is. For the event, which was held in one of the restaurants in Los Angeles, the actress chose a set by Chanel from the latest fall / winter collection consisting of a white top with frill and wide black trousers. The way Margo was supplemented with shoes and a clutch bag that are specifically picked for her Hollywood stylist Kate young.
At a dinner party for the launch of the fragrance Margot was in a good mood and willingly posed for photographers as one, and in the company of Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge, to participate in the creation of Gabrielle Chanel Essence.
Perfume, the face of which was Margot Robbie, consists of notes of four white flowers — Jasmine, ylang-ylang, tuberose and orange. Robbie began working with Chanel since may of this year, joining Kiera Knightley and Lily-rose Depp, are also touting the flavors of the brand.
The last six months were for Robbie very busy. Actress represented worldwide new film with his participation “One day in Hollywood…” (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…) directed by Quentin Tarantino. In parallel, Margot also worked on the drama Bombshell (the picture doesn’t have a name in the Russian hire), in which she starred along with Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. The film tells about the sexual harassment in companies Fox News and Fox Television Stations.